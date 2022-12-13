Renowned Commentator Bazid Khan Turns Into a Meme on Social Media

Pakistan’s renowned commentator, Bazid Khan, has turned into a meme on social media after Pakistan’s disappointing loss against England in the second Test match in Multan.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Unhappy With Babar Azam for Not Taking Advice From Seniors

Pakistan lost a close-fought encounter in Multan as they fell only 26 runs short of the target as England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This was Pakistan’s second successive Test series loss at home as they lost 1-0 against Australia earlier in the year.

Bazid’s lifeless expression during the post-match show caught the attention of Pakistani cricket fans as they sympathized with the cricketer-turned-commentator after a heartbreaking Test series loss.

Previously, Bazid’s expressionless face during Pakistan’s shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup also went viral on social media.

Pakistani cricket fans pounced on the opportunity to share Bazid’s memes while the commentator himself joined the party on Twitter. Bazid wittily replied to a tweet, “Qudrat ka Nizam ya Intekaam (either law of nature or vengeance).”

ALSO READ Here’s the List of Local Gold Category Players in PSL 8 Draft

Check out the hilarious tweets here:

Qudrat ka nizaam ya intekaam? — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) December 13, 2022

When i break something in front of guests. pic.twitter.com/EkRk3cxFzi — Red Slanty (@slantifyre) December 13, 2022

Bazid Khan by the end of Eng and Nz series https://t.co/bzMNYM5PTt pic.twitter.com/HoegACyGXH — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) December 12, 2022

atp I'll just pray for a bazid khan redemptic arc more than a pct redemption arc https://t.co/076feuHJLy — komal (@deewanikth) December 12, 2022

The 41-year-old is one of the top commentators in the country. He represented Pakistan in one Test match and five ODIs during his playing career before switching his bat for the commentary mic.