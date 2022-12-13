Shahid Afridi Unhappy With Babar Azam for Not Taking Advice From Seniors

Former captain, Shahid Afridi, has stated that Babar Azam has been discussing plans and strategies with outsiders rather than with senior players, which will cause problems for him.

While speaking to the media, Afridi stated that it is the responsibility of the captain to unite the team and keep senior players informed of all plans and strategies, as well as solicit their feedback.

“Leadership is all about uniting everyone. It means that you should discuss your plans with seniors. When you start taking advice from outsiders and not involve seniors, issues come,” he added.

The former all-rounder went on to say that the captain should be open to suggestions and respect the seniors. “If we don’t value our players, the world will also not value them,” Afridi continued.

When asked about Babar’s performance, Afridi stated that he is the backbone of the team and that his performance as a batter in the series has been very good.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam was heavily criticized for failing to score in the second innings of the Multan match despite an outstanding half-century in the first innings.