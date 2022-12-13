Rs. 1.84 Crore Stolen in Broad Daylight From Petrol Pump Owner

Unknown bandits robbed the owner of three petrol pumps on the key Swabi-Jehangira route on Monday, police revealed.

According to an official, Gohar Khan, owner of three petrol stations in the region, and his driver had received cash from his fuel outlets and were on their way to deposit it at a bank in Faujoonabad, Chota Lahor, when the event occurred.

According to the police officer, it appeared that the thieves had been watching Gohar Khan’s movements for the last few days.

Immediately after Gohar exited the gas station, he was pursued by a white Corolla driven by the suspects.

The bandits stopped the car near Zakaria Shaikh, threw red pepper powder in the eyes of the pump owner, and demanded that the driver turn over the money.

They started shooting at him when he protested, but he was unharmed. The criminals stole the money and fled in their car.

This is the second occurrence involving the same pump owner. He had previously been robbed in the same manner in 2018.

The Chota Lahor city police station has opened an inquiry against unknown robbers.