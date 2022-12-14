Customs Starts Imposing Duties on Import of Pet Food from Turkey, America, Europe and China

Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of cat and dog food from North America/ Europe, Turkey, China, and Thailand.

According to a valuation ruling issued by the directorate on Wednesday, the Customs values of Pet Food (Cat and Dog Food) were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1570/2021 dated 25-11-2021 which was set aside by the Director General of Customs Valuation with directions to re-determine the Customs values of pet food (cat and dog food).

Therefore, an exercise was undertaken by the Directorate to determine the same.

Stakeholders participated in the determination of Customs values. Meetings were convened which were attended by all the relevant stakeholders. The issues pertaining to the valuation of subject goods were deliberated upon in detail in the meeting.

In line with the statutory sequential order of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, the Directorate conducted a market survey under sub-Section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Various Retail markets were visited to observe the actual prices of pet food (cat and dog food). On the basis of available data/information collected and exercise conducted the values of pet food have been determined under sub-Section (7), read with Section 25 (9), of Section – 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, it added.