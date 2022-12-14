Lawyers Can Now Get Arms Licenses of Prohibited Bores

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has approved the issuance of arms licenses of prohibited bores to lawyers. The decision was taken during the 84th meeting of the provincial cabinet.

According to details, during the meeting, Chief Minister (KP), Mahmood Khan, ordered concerned departments to devise a policy to enable the general public to acquire licenses of prohibited bores.

CM Mahmood also approved a 12-month ban on the burning of tires for industrial purposes to curb environmental pollution in the province. The KP Mineral Auction Rules 2022 were also approved on this occasion.

He also gave a green signal for conducting digital literacy training for provincial ministers. The move aims to promote paperless and e-governance in public sector offices.

Recently, the federal government has made some tweaks to the arms licenses’ issuance rules. Earlier this week, the cabinet approved the proposal of granting arms licenses to retired civil servants just like officers of the armed forces.

Last month, the cabinet allowed non-filers to acquire arms licenses of both prohibited and non-prohibited bores.

A non-filer can apply for a prohibited bore license for Rs. 100,000 and a non-prohibited bore for Rs. 50,000. A filer can apply for a prohibited bore license for Rs. 50,000 and a non-prohibited bore for Rs. 25,000.