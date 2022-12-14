Naveena Tower: Redefining Luxury for Corporate Offices & Spaces in the Heart of Lahore

Naveena Group of companies, the mighty conglomerate, has built the Naveena Tower in the heart of Lahore in Gulberg in yet another addition to their works of innovation in various other industries.

The corporation has outdone itself by incorporating a highly sustainable approach to promote environmental-friendly best practices in its construction.

Naveena Tower is a compelling masterpiece comprising two basements, with over eight spacious floors above the ground floor, and for panoramic views of Lahore, a rooftop corporate gym.

The structure is set across four kanals in the Central Business District of Gulberg, Lahore. The corporate office space can be on a long-term basis leased at 10,000 square feet and 5,000 square feet, meeting multinational companies’ standards and requirements.

Any successful business recognizes the value of time, which is why Naveena Tower is designed specially to save time for its users wherever possible.

For convenience, there are high-speed elevators rated 1.75 m/s speed from the moment you enter the car park, and three additional elevators, including a cargo lift. Three emergency staircases are also available as an alternative.

Highly trained professional staff manage the premises to ensure a 24/7 CCTV surveillance system and a central security room. The building management system is appointed to run the building adequately.

Bosch RFID readers are used for limited access to ensure only authorized people can access the building and to ensure employee safety.

Naveena Tower is a unique structure symbolizing its novelty, and it is one of Pakistan’s most sustainable office buildings ever constructed.

The one-of-a-kind symbolic structure of the Naveen Tower has been built following the globally recognized guidelines to make a green building for hazard-free construction, operations, and peak performance.

Built on the core and shell model, Naveena Tower has a Gold Certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Naveena Tower has invested in the latest and most hi-tech construction methods to put a bespoke collection of 110 feet high structures together.

Beginning with LowVOC construction materials, the most advanced air quality controls, promoting EV parking areas, and a rigorously monitored security system in place. Moreover, Naveena tower has designated separate entry & ramps at both basements.

Advanced high-tech ventilation fans and CO-managed exhausts are installed in the parking spaces for a sustainable environment. As part of their efficient risk management, fire sprinklers are also placed across the parking in the Naveena Tower Basements.

High ceilings and dedicated parking spaces are a bonus! Their due diligence can be seen in the well-planned firefighting system throughout.

In the burning heat of Lahore, the Naveena Tower enjoys the luxury of a high-energy efficient Italian (Ross) VFD air cooling system, which has independent climate control for each floor.

This eurovent certified system is exceptionally beneficial in energy-efficient electricity usage.

In addition to all the mind-blowing hi-tech features of Naveena Tower, its facade is made of a Schuco Facade system sourced from overseas. It has air permeability standards to maintain its premium air quality & temperature controls.

The Shuco System, known for its superior quality, wraps the tower with double-glazed Guardian glass giving the building its cutting-edge look and feel. Keeping the unpredictable weather in Lahore, this water-resistant facade has burglar test standards.

The beautiful architecture overlooks Gaddafi stadium, the main boulevard, and kalma chowk, all notable and familiar names to anyone. It is a stunning panoramic view at all times, allowing you to enjoy the hustle and bustle of Lahore city from a height.

In their efforts to offer a safe, sustainable, and clean environment, Naveena tower is made a smoke-free zone entirely. The facility has a ventilation system to clean the air from contamination and consistent air quality control.

The attention to detail in this building is worth praising. Their consumer-centric approach has always been the key to their success in other industries like textile, steel, and green energy.

Naveena Tower’s construction and the extent to which an environmentally friendly approach has been adopted empower their clients to do the same. In various spaces, there are dedicated spaces for recyclable bins to encourage materials recycling.

What genuinely stands out is their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint generated by transportation because the tower is close to public transportation hubs.

Therefore, this reduces the worker’s dependability on individual vehicles. Every step towards betterment counts and the Naveena Group is a perfect example.