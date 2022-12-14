Survey Unveils Struggles of Pakistani Working Class in Terms of Job Security and Money Matters

An alarming 92 percent of Pakistanis are concerned about losing their jobs within a year, as revealed by a survey. The figure is slightly lower than the 93 percent reported in September this year.

Ipsos Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence survey revealed these recent estimates, which also indicate that 95 percent of Pakistanis encounter difficulties when purchasing everyday essentials.

ALSO READ Lahore May Ban Cars And Bikes on MM Alam Road

In addition, the above-mentioned 95 percent of Pakistanis also stated that they cannot purchase a house, while 92 percent said that they fail to save any money.

Moreover, survey respondents are slightly more optimistic about improving the economic situation and job security, although the majority of them continue to express concerns about financial restrictions.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates Discuss Public Health Programmes

Over 1,000 people took part in the survey, which was carried out between 29 November and 4 December this year. These startling figures can be attributed to the unstable dollar rate and rising inflation across the country.

Earlier, a survey by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) also revealed that 62 percent of young people, aged between 15 and 24, wish to leave Pakistan. Note here that the majority of the percentage consisted of young men.