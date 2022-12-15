Cambridge Changes ‘Man’ and ‘Woman’ Definitions to Appease LGBTQ

Cambridge has come under fire for altering the definitions of “man” and “woman” to include individuals who do not identify with the sex they were born with. Its dictionary has taken this decision to allow a sense of inclusion among the LGBTQ community.

“Man” is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

ALSO READ Are Petrol Prices Falling Soon?

Likewise, the updated definition of “woman” is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The decision sparked an outburst of criticism and mockery from a large number of people. Political commentator, Steven Crowder, took a jab at the development by tweeting, “Remember, if you can control the language, you can control the population.”

Mary Rooke of the Daily Caller referred to the dictionary authors as “traitors to the truth.” She added:

Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest. If we don’t stop them from erasing women our civilization is [not going to make it].

Senior writer for National Review, Dan McLaughlin, described the alteration as dystopian rather than progressive. “1984 was never meant to be a how-to guide,” he tweeted.

ALSO READ Senior Journalist Exposes Under-Invoiced Luxury Car Imports With Govt Involvement

In contrast, some social media users clapped back at those denouncing the development. They called the opposers ‘transphobic’ and praised the modifications as more inclusive.

The debate is still ongoing regarding this development on social media with both sides refusing to compromise.