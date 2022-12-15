France to Provide €0.3 Million for Project Management Unit of Treatment Plant

France will provide a grant of 0.3 million euros for the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant-Financing Project Management Unit.

Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD) Philippe Steinmetz signed the Grant Financing Agreement worth €0.3 million for Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant-Financing Project Management Unit.

ALSO READ Pakistan Signs Financing Agreements Worth Over $770 Million with ADB

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq witnessed the signing ceremony of the grant agreement.

The grant will support Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore (WASA) Lahore to establish the project management unit for the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant project which is also expected to be financed by French Development Agency (AFD).

With the help of this assistance, WASA will be able to prepare and ensure the smooth implementation of the main project. Additionally, this will strengthen the institutional capacity of WASA to deliver improved services to the people of Lahore.

ALSO READ CDA Approaches International Experts to Revolutionize Islamabad’s Water Supply

Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant is expected to contribute towards environmental improvement by treating 170 MGD of domestic sewage before disposal in River Ravi.

France, through the French Development Agency, is working in Pakistan to provide technical and financial support in the energy and urban development sector aiming for green investment in Pakistan.