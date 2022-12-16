AMPAK Looking to Collaborate with Pakistan’s Auto Industry

A business and trade delegation of the America Pakistan Business Development forum (AMPAK-BDF) led by Farooq Mughal visited a local auto parts manufacturing company as part of their mission to collaborate with local industry.

The delegation was briefed by Director Mehran Commercial Enterprises and auto sector expert Mashood Ali Khan on how to increase trade in engineering between the US and Pakistan.

Mughal said that he is making efforts to develop cooperation with Pakistani entrepreneurs in the state of Georgia. He added that they are looking to establish business growth opportunities in both countries and to launch and take active participation in projects.

Mashood discussed creating linkages between US-Pak companies for joint ventures and technology collaborations with SMEs aligned in the supply chain of large OEMs.

“Our aim is to develop cooperation with SMEs in the US in order to achieve possible trade,” said Mashood. He added that there is a need to develop a portal of SMEs in the US for integration of Pakistan’s engineering industry for sub-contracting parts.

He said that international businesses are looking for alternate destinations for their manufacturing so it was a good idea to come to Pakistan. He added that Pakistan’s auto parts makers have developed in-house technology for sheet metal, forgings, castings, machining, rubber, plastics, electronics, jigs and fixtures, interiors, etc.

Mashood also informed the delegation about localization and annual volumes of the local auto industry. “In the segment of cars we have up to 60 percent localization level with volumes up to 260,000 and capacity of 500,000,” said Mashood. He added that localization for tractors is about 90 percent with volumes of 33,000 and a capacity of 100,000.

AMPAK-BDF President Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain on the occasion said that their aim is to tie up the links between Pakistani and American businesses. This visit was quite fruitful for us and we are looking forward to business cooperation with the local companies for exports of auto parts to the US, he said.