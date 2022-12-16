IT Ministry All Set to Launch WiFi 6E in Pakistan

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications (MoITT) is all set to finalize the WiFi 6E Framework.

According to sources in MoITT, the Ministry has completed the consultation process and the draft will be finalized soon. A committee has been formed to determine the frequency of WiFi 6E.

Sources told ProPakistani that SPARCO, Frequency Allocation Board, META, and other local and international organizations have also been consulted in the preparation of this draft. According to sources, various countries are either adopting or considering adopting WiFi 6E in different frequency bands. A committee consisting of PTA and Frequency Allocation Board officers has also been formed for frequency allocation for WiFi 6E.

Existing WiFi technology for end users creates a latency and capacity showstopper for next-generation technological inclusion of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial and domestic robots, Metaverse, and mass adoption of ultra-low latency gaming and animation industry business cases irrespective of the standard current home routers or outdoor WiFi device are connected to optic fiber.

Apart from Wi-Fi 6E, for the interest of new enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Internet of Things regime has already been opened in Pakistan for wide adoption of Agri tech, smart homes, safe cities, disaster management, industrial automation, remote sensing, and lighthouse networks.

Wifi 6E is the name of devices that operate in the 6GHz band and extend the capacity, efficiency, coverage, and performance of Wifi devices. Wifi 6E devices deliver greater network performance and it also works in very dense and congested environments and supports more wifi users.