Another Limited Release Phone Named Realme V23i Debuts

The Realme V23i, the newest member of the maker’s midrange V-series lineup, is the latest example of Realme’s habit of launching new products for the Chinese market without a warning or revealing detailed specs.

Design and Display

This device has nothing special in terms of design. It features two cameras in a rectangular module on the back, which is positioned vertically.

The Realme V23i 5G has a 6.56-inch LCD screen with HD Plus resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the front of the screen, it has a water drop-shaped notch.

Internals and Software

The Realme V23i 5G is driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 that is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If the storage doesn’t seem enough, it can be increased using the microSD slot. Meanwhile, it boots an Android 12 OS, which is topped with a standard Realme user interface, Realme UI 3.0.

Camera

The back camera is a 13 MP sensor with an extra 2 MP depth sensor. At the front, the selfie camera is an 8MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

It has a 5,000 mAh battery, but there is no information on charging speeds. The smartphone is now officially offered for $288 on Realme’s online store in China.

Realme V23i Specifications