Karachi’s Empress Market Set to be Restored to Past Glory

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 16, 2022 | 5:51 pm

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has begun work to restore Empress Market in Saddar to its previous splendor.

According to KMC Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, a snorkel was employed to paint the Empress Market tower. The ancient edifice, which was inaugurated in 1889, underwent considerable changes and now has a magnificent park surrounding it.

After inspecting the restoration work, Dr. Rehman informed the media that the KMC was rehabilitating the city’s historic buildings. He stated that Empress Market was a well-known monument in Karachi and had a key position among the city’s ancient structures.

He claimed the structure featured 80 windows, four entrances, and iron bars all around. 

He also stated that the market’s clock tower will be restored. The KMC administrator noted that the market was situated in the center of Karachi and huge numbers of people walk through it every day.

He stated that Empress Market was being restored to offer citizens convenience and beautify the city. He also stated that more historical structures would be restored.

