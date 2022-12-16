Indian PM Modi Finally Gets the Treatment He Deserves at UN by Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has called Indian Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi, the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’ in the United Nations (UN) presser.

During his address, he declared that Osama Bin Laden has been killed, however, the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’, referring to Narendra Modi, remains alive and has been elected as PM of India.

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister claimed that the Indian government has abandoned Mahatma Gandhi’s peaceful ideology and instead, has adopted the doctrine of his assassin, Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a Hindu extremist. In addition, he criticized the Indian government for being inspired by Adolf Hitler’s genocidal mindset.

Moreover, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari opined that the terrorist organizations in Pakistan get full support from its neighboring country, India, while other foreign elements also engage in destabilizing Balochistan.

According to the Foreign Minister, Pakistan has absolute evidence of India’s involvement in Lahore’s Johar Town bomb blast. He urged that the culprits must be held accountable. He also noted that terrorist activities in Pakistan have overseas handlers and demanded that this must be stopped.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari further stressed that Pakistan is proud of its accomplishments in the fight against terrorism, as the country has taken tangible measures in accordance with the National Action Plan (NAP) for counterterrorism.