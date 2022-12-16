Oxford University to Support Development of Pakistan’s Education Sector

The Oxford Pakistan Program (OPP) aims to support Pakistan’s education sector through a long-term funding program for Pakistani students, promoting the work of prominent Pakistani intellectuals, strengthening the relationship between the UK and Pakistan, uplifting the British Pakistani community, and addressing developmental challenges in Pakistan.

The OPP, whose members include Prof. Adeel Malik, Haroon Zaman, Dr. Talha J Pirzada, Minahil Saqib, and Dr. Mohsin Javed, is an initiative of an Oxford University delegation currently visiting Pakistan.

ALSO READ Dania Shah Arrested for Leaking Private Videos of Dr. Aamir Liaquat

The OPP is the first initiative of its kind within a top western academic institution that aims to provide opportunities for young Pakistanis.

Prof. Adeel Malik stated at a function that the visit of the delegation, which also included the heads of two Oxford colleges, will help establish and strengthen the OPP at Oxford.

He said the program represents an investment in the most talented Pakistani students, providing them with access to the world’s best teaching and research resources to help them grow as individuals and become leaders in global academia.

The OPP is supporting Pakistani students through means-tested graduate scholarships and bursaries, as well as research grants. In its first year of operation, OPP provided five scholarships to students studying subjects such as mathematics, education, and development economics at Oxford, he added.

He said by doing this, OPP is not only empowering the students themselves but also their families and communities, who they can support and serve as inspiration.

The OPP co-founder stated that the program is fostering support and enthusiasm for assisting Pakistani students, as well as conducting research on Pakistan at Oxford University.