Dania Shah Arrested for Leaking Private Videos of Dr. Aamir Liaquat

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Karachi Wing arrested Dania Shah, widow of the renowned religious scholar and TV anchor, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

According to reports, Dania was arrested during a raid on Thursday night. She is accused of leaking objectionable videos of Dr. Aamir Liaquat on social media platforms after her marriage with him turned sour.

The FIA reportedly took action against Dania Shah on the complaint of Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s daughter, Dua Aamir, who accused Dania of defaming his father on social media platforms.

On the other hand, Dania’s parents staged a protest outside a local police station, claiming that FIA officials violated the sanctity of their home, and arrested their daughter.

Earlier this year in June, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain mysteriously passed away in Karachi. Aamir Liaquat’s servant found him unconscious in his room on the morning of 9 June.

The servant immediately informed the police and called an ambulance. The renowned religious scholar-turned-anchor was shifted to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.