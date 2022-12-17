Punjab Food Authority Takes Action Against School Canteens Selling Unhealthy Items

During a province-wide investigation against school canteens, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down a school cafeteria for using reused oil.

Additionally, it also fined 97 canteens and handed warning letters to 420 others.

Food safety teams visited 632 school cafeterias on the orders of PFA Director General (DG) Mudassar Riaz Malik, which include 220 in Lahore, 176 in Rawalpindi, and 236 in Multan. Food safety teams in Lahore inspected many canteens and cafeterias in Gulberg under the watchful eye of the DG.

According to him, the authorities issued an immediate ban order against a school canteen for using reused oil and breaching the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

DG Malik further stated that the PFA has separated food products sold in schools into three main categories (red, yellow, and green).

He went on to say that the authority banned junk foods as well as harmful soft drinks and energy drinks, gutka, betel nuts, and ice lollies from school canteens in order to safeguard children’s health and protect them from various diseases.