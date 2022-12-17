Here is a Hands On Look At All Samsung Galaxy S23 Models [Images]

A new set of images has recently appeared online and these show off dummy units for Samsung Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra). These dummies confirm the design we have seen in earlier leaks.

Therefore, it is safe to say that this is what the Galaxy S23 lineup will look like in person.

In the leaked image gallery, all three models are shown side-by-side in black and white. The most notable design change is visible on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ camera islands. The camera island from the last generation is gone and all three sensors stick out of the rear panel individually, making them look more similar to their Ultra sibling.

The phones appear to have metal sides and a matte finish on the rear panel, but that doesn’t say much since these are only dummy models. The retail units may have different colors too.

As for S23 Ultra, the design is almost the same as last year. It still has the same blocky appearance, reminiscent of the late Galaxy Note lineup and the cameras have no separate cutouts either. In short, the S23 Ultra will easily be confused with its predecessor, like all iPhones that came out after the iPhone X.

One thing to be noted is that the SIM card tray is at the bottom of these dummy phones, while renders from earlier showed it on the side. If you’re wondering why the indentation is below the power key, it’s probably necessary for the 5G antenna.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come out during the first week of February next year and we will get to know more as the launch date draws near.