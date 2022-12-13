Samsung May Let Pakistani Users Redesign Their Phones Soon

Samsung’s Good Lock customization suite was launched in 2016. It allows Galaxy users to customize their phones, including home and lock screens, the recent apps’ layout, clock face, Quick Settings, and even more. The app was limited to only a dozen countries at first, but now Samsung is finally rolling out the feature to up to 20 more countries.

Originally, it was only available in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the US. But from now on, it will also reach the following countries.

Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, and Thailand.

We believe the list is incomplete because Samsung has not yet issued a press release describing the scope of expansion for its Good Lock app. This means that Pakistan may also get Samsung’s customization features soon, but that still remains to be seen since there is no official news from Samsung.

Even if it does not arrive in Pakistan in the current rollout phase, it is clear that Samsung is making the app available to more countries gradually, meaning there is still a chance that Pakistan will get it eventually.

What is Good Lock?

As mentioned earlier, Good Lock is an app meant for Samsung phones that is able to heavily customize your phone’s UI. Think of it as a launcher “pro max”, but only for Samsung phones. This kind of customization usually requires root access on other Android phones.

Good Lock is not available in Pakistan at the time of writing, but we have our fingers crossed.