ICC May Move 2023 ODI World Cup Out of India Due to Indian Government

Due to tax issues with the Indian government, the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the second half of 2023 in India, may be moved to another cricketing nation.

According to the details, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to obtain tax exemptions from the Indian government for the marquee event.

As per ICC policy, the host nation must obtain tax exemptions from its own government, but the BCCI failed to do so for the T20 World Cup 2016, causing the governing body to incur financial losses.

According to media reports, India has made no similar declarations on the matter, and the BCCI has warned the ICC that there is nothing they can do and that the tournament can be moved outside of India.

The Indian government refused the BCCI any tax breaks for the 2016 T20 World Cup which cost ICC $22 million, which the ICC deducted from BCCI’s revenue share as a tax surcharge.

On the other hand, the BCCI officials told the media that either the cricket authority must persuade their members to abandon the taxes, or they must persuade India to abandon the tournament.