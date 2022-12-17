MG HS Vs. Proton X70 Vs. Changan Oshan X7 — Battle of The Premium SUVs [Comparison]

Pakistan’s crossover market has gotten slightly exciting thanks to the long-awaited relaunch of MG HS as a locally assembled crossover with a competitive price tag. Although, its competition has also grown following its brief hiatus.

Since MG’s lull period, Pakistan has seen the emergence of a few new crossover SUVs with Changan Oshan X7 and Proton X70 being two of the more high-end offerings. This article will compare the three premium crossovers to see which stands out and above the competition.

Exterior

MG HS

There is a unanimous opinion in the market that MG HS is a good-looking vehicle.

Upfront, the headlights have a subtle yet classy design, with projector lamps and unique DRLs that also function as indicators. A chrome trim piece surrounds the “Stardust” front grille, which houses a large MG logo in the middle, adding to the SUV’s elegant look.

The SUV has a typical side profile, but the 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome side-impact strips, brushed aluminum roof rails, and a chrome strip surrounding the A, B, and C pillars of the vehicle add attractiveness to an otherwise subtle side profile.

The taillight is similar to the 3rd generation BMW X3. Those, along with sharp reflectors, dual exhausts, and a scuff-plate-like trim below make a good-looking rear fascia. Overall, MG HS boasts a high-end design.

Proton X70

Although not as pretty as the HS, the X70 has a sporty look that most car buyers find attractive.

The front end looks similar to that of a modern hot-hatch with the razor-sharp front grille, bumper, and headlights, while the side profile resembles a standard compact crossover SUV with a high center of gravity, big wheels, and a tall body. However, the 18-inch wheel design, a kink in the rear window, and the chrome side-impact strips on the bottom make the side profile look a bit more ornate.

The rear end looks inspired by European SUVs, especially Porsche Cayenne. The design is complemented with a Sportback-like sloping tailgate and a spoiler on top, sharp LED taillights, and a brake light at the bottom center that imitates the design of a track racer.

The dual exhausts, however, are only a cosmetic feature, as the vehicle features a 3-cylinder petrol engine and does not need more than one tailpipe. Overall, the X70 is arguably one of the most handsome crossover SUVs currently available in the Pakistani market.

Changan Oshan X7

Changan has also taken a bold approach in terms of styling and design for its cars, which is also reflected in the Oshan X7. The front has a large mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of razor-sharp LED headlights and DRLs, an aggressive front bumper, and a sleek hood design.

Unlike its adversary, Oshan X7 has a round shape. The side profile is the same as most crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high beltline, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels for a refined look. The subtle red accents on the FutureSense variant also add zestiness to its looks.

Oshan X7 has a simple rear end. It has a large lightbar that extends across the rear of the SUV, a silver strip, and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts for a handsome look. Overall, Oshan X7 has modern, yet attractive styling.

Interior

MG HS

MG HS’s popularity is largely driven by its posh interior. The cabin has stitched leather seats, soft-touch door panels and dashboard, as well as brushed aluminum trim pieces at various spots throughout the interior.

HS’s cabin is the most spacious among its competitors in this series. It is large enough to comfortably seat four adult passengers, even for longer journeys. For a family of five, HS is a practical and luxurious SUV.

Proton X70

Unlike its exterior, Proton has kept things rather simple inside the X70. The dash looks slightly old-fashioned, with an easy-to-operate design, but is made slightly flashier with the silver trim that runs across the length of the dashboard.

The build quality and materials, however, are among the best in the market. The seats are wrapped in Nappa leather and the door panel also share the same leather trim, which gives the SUV a high-end feel.

The rear seats have plenty of room for three passengers who can easily sit together, even for a long journey. Overall, Proton X70 is a nice place to be in.

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7’s interior design is minimalistic and neat. The cabin features smooth lines and creases, up-market materials such as faux leather, piano black panels, and soft-touch materials, allowing for a posh feel.

Oshan X7 is a large vehicle compared to its rivals that can accommodate seven passengers comfortably (in the lower variant only) which is its advantage in this comparison. Overall, it has a great interior modern, stylish, and practical at the same time.

Dimensions and Weight

The measurements of all three SUVs are as follows:

Measurements MG HS Proton X70 Changan Oshan X7 Overall Length 4,574 mm 4,519 mm 4,730 mm Width 1,876 mm 1,831 mm 1,870 mm Overall Height 1,685 mm 1,619 mm 1,720 mm Wheelbase 2,722 mm 2,670 mm 2,786 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm 175 mm 200 mm Luggage Capacity 463 Liters 515 liters 1,407 liters w/third-row seats folded down Max. Curb Weight 1,550 KG 1,675 KG –

Performance

MG HS

HS comes with a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that sends 160 horsepower (hp) and 250 Newton meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a 7-speed automatic transmission.

It consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes on all tires with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

MG HS has a claimed fuel economy of 11 to 14 kilometers per liter, which, given the size and the heft of the vehicle, seems to be an optimistic figure.

Proton X70

X70 is also available in Pakistan with a single engine — a Volvo-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine that makes a healthy 176 hp and 255 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels only, or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The SUV has McPherson struts up front and multi-link coil-spring suspension at the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

As per various road tests done in Malaysia and the Philippines, the average fuel consumption of the Proton X70 is around 11 kilometers per liter. However, this figure is subject to variation, depending on the driving style.

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7 has a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes a potent 185 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The power goes to the front wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. Oshan X7 is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, Electronic EBD, and BA technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to SUV owners on various forums, the fuel economy of the Oshan X7 is around 12.5 kilometers per liter, which is impressive for a big and heavy SUV.

Features

The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features Proton X70 Changan Oshan X7 MG HS Safety

Central Power Doorlocks Yes Yes Yes Contact Sensing Doorlocks and Windows Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Camera Surround View Surround View Surround View All-Wheel Drive Executive Variant Only No No Hill Start and Descent Brake Assist Yes Yes Hill-Start Only Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Lane Departure Warning Yes Yes Yes Forward Collision Warning Yes Yes Yes Autonomous Emergency Braking Yes Yes No Automatic Headlights Yes Yes Yes Blind Spot Detection System Yes No Yes Lane Departure Warning Yes No No Lane Keep Assist No No Yes Rear Cross Traffic Alert No No Yes Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive (With Dynamic Speed Control Feature) Adaptive Airbags 6 4 6 Convenience

Power Tailgate Yes Yes Yes Infotainment System w/ Android Auto and Apple Carplay Yes Yes Yes Gauge Cluster with TFT Screen Yes Yes Yes Multiple Driving Modes Yes Yes Yes Dual Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Auto defogging system Yes Yes Yes Outside Rear View Mirror Electric Folding and Heating Function Yes Yes Yes Ambient Lighting No No Yes Keyless entry and go Yes Yes Yes Adjustable steering wheel Yes Yes Yes Electronically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Yes Yes Yes 7 Seat Option No Comfort Variant No ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes Rear USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Viper Yes Yes Yes

Price

The prices of all variants of these SUVs are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) MG HS Essence 6,899,000 Proton X70 Executive AWD 6,740,000 Premium FWD 7,190,000 Changan Oshan X7 Comfort 7,049,000 FutureSense 7,549,000

Verdict

While MG HS Essence already has somewhat of a cult following, it now faces tough competition in the form of Changan Oshan X7 and Proton X70. While the latter of the three lacks in popularity, it more than makes up for that with its features and performance.

Oshan X7 offers better practicality, especially in its 7-seater variant. In this comparison, MG serves as a happy medium between X70 and Oshan X7 in terms of comfort, performance, practicality, and price. In the end, it comes down to each buyer’s preference for the aforementioned attributes. Personally, I’d buy a Proton X70.