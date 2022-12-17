Pakistan Exports 120,000 Locally Manufactured Mobile Phones

The export ceremony of locally manufactured mobile phones by PTA Authorization holder: Inovi Telecom was held at PTA headquarters today. The ceremony was held to mark the company’s achievement of exporting one hundred and twenty thousand (120,000) “Manufactured in Pakistan” mobile phones of the SEGO brand to the United Arab Emirates for African markets.

The ceremony was attended by Member (Finance) PTA, Mr. Muhammad Naveed; Member (Compliance & Enforcement) PTA, Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar and senior officers of the PTA. CEO of Inovi Telecom, Mr. Zeeshan Mian Noor was also in attendance.

Inovi Telecom is the first to export locally manufactured mobile phones in large quantities outside Pakistan. CEO Zeeshan Noor thanked and appreciated PTA for the active support and for taking measures to help bolster the mobile industry. Moreover, both PTA Members extended their continued support for developing a mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in Pakistan.

Inovi Telecom Pvt. Ltd was issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorization on 9th April 2021 in accordance with the PTA mobile device manufacturing regulation 2021.