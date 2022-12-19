Abrar Ahmad Breaks Decades Old Bowling Record

Pakistan right-arm spinner, Abrar Ahmad, added another record to his name in the ongoing third Test match against England at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The mystery spinner became the first Pakistani bowler to take the most wickets in his first two Tests, and he still has one more innings to go.

The 24-year-old spinner, who took four wickets in the first innings, now has a total of 15 Test wickets, breaking Fazal Mahmood’s record of 14 wickets in the first two Tests.

The Karachi-born spinner made his international debut earlier this month in the second Test in Multan, where he took 11 wickets and broke numerous bowling records.

After taking a 10-fer, Abrar registered the best figures by a Pakistani debutant spinner. He also became the first spinner to take five wickets in the first session of a Test.

Talking about the match, the home team got off to a bad start on day three, losing three quick wickets in the first session with only 65 runs on the board.

The visitors were bundled out on 354 runs in the third session yesterday, after taking a 50-run lead. On the other hand, Pakistan made the most of the third session by staying on the crease.