Govt Rejects Summary for Extension in Term of Chairman PTA

The federal government has decided against extending the term of retired Major General Aamir Azeem Bajwa as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Sources told ProPakistani that the federal government has rejected the summary for an extension of four years in the term of the PTA Chairman.

ALSO READ Appointment of PTA Member Finance Challenged in IHC

The cabinet division has also issued an advertisement for the appointment of the new chairman. The advertisement has set the maximum age limit for interested candidates at 57 years.

The incumbent chairman was appointed back in January 2019 for a period of four years and he is set to complete his term on January 2, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar has already challenged the recent reappointment of Muhammad Naveed as Member (Finance), PTA in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In his petition, the former senator contended that the reappointment of Muhammad Naveed is a violation of the constitution and PTA rules.

ALSO READ IT Exports Register 3% Increase in First Five Months of FY23

Interestingly, PTA has also sent a summary for an extension in the term of Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar who is set to retire from his post on January 14, 2023.