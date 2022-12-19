Ex-Football Captain Slams Authorities for Letting Cricket Silently Kill Other Sports

Former captain of the Pakistan football team, Saddam Hussain, has criticized the country for preferring only one sport, cricket, claiming that the game has silently killed all other sports in the country.

Hussain stated after the Lionel Messi-led side lifted the trophy that 100 Pakistan Super League editions will not create such beautiful memories as the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

ALSO READ Top 10 Big Names Who Went Unpicked in PSL 8 Draft

Saddam, who won the Pakistan Premier League in his first season at the club, further wrote on his Twitter that even the World Cup trophy costs more than the entire Pakistan Super League.

پاکستان میں اب کرکٹ کے 100 PSL بھی کروا لیں. لیکن ارجنٹائن اور فرانس کے فٹبال کے فائنل جیسا خوبصورت اسپورٹس کی یادیں نہیں بنا سکتا۔ جتنے کا پاکستان میں PSL ہوتا ہے۔ اس سے مہنگا قطر کا ورلڈ کپ ٹرافی ہے۔ پاکستان میں کرکٹ گیم نے دوسرے تمام اسپورٹس کا خاموش قتل کیا ہے. — Saddam HUSSAIN (@SaddamSH17) December 18, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the month-long FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar ended yesterday with Argentina defeating the defending champions, France, in a thrilling final match.

ALSO READ Footballer Armaghan Khan Talks About India-Like Model and World Cup Qualification in 10 Years

Earlier, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

Despite winning gold at the South Asian Games in 1989, 1991, 2004, and 2006, Pakistan’s national team has never qualified for any FIFA World Cup due to a lack of interest and facilities at the top level.