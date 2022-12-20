Ben Stokes Equals His Coach Brendon McCullum’s Unique Test Record

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 20, 2022 | 12:28 pm

England red-ball captain, Ben Stokes, achieved yet another milestone in Test cricket during the second Test match of the historic series against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed batter equaled Brendon McCullum’s record for most sixes in Test cricket after he hit a maximum in the second innings of the match.

As per the list, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have hit 107 maximums in 89 and 101 matches, respectively while Australian batter, Adam Gilchrist has hit 100 sixes in the format.

Former West Indian captain, Chris Gayle, and South African all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, are fourth and fifth on the list with 98 and 97 sixes in 103 and 166 matches, respectively.

Ben Stokes was appointed England’s red-ball cricket captain earlier this year after Joe Root stepped down, and they have since played an aggressive brand of cricket.

Under his leadership, England has won the series against New Zealand and South Africa at home as well as the only match against India, that was part of the 2021 series.

Player Team  Matches Sixes 
Ben Stokes England 101 107
Brendon McCullum New Zealand 89 107
Adam Gilchrist Australia 96 100
Chris Gayle West Indies 103 98
Jacques Kallis South Africa 166 97

 

Imad Ali Jan

