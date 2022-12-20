Ben Stokes Equals His Coach Brendon McCullum’s Unique Test Record

England red-ball captain, Ben Stokes, achieved yet another milestone in Test cricket during the second Test match of the historic series against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed batter equaled Brendon McCullum’s record for most sixes in Test cricket after he hit a maximum in the second innings of the match.

ALSO READ England Embarrasses Pakistan With First Test Whitewash on Home Soil in History

As per the list, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have hit 107 maximums in 89 and 101 matches, respectively while Australian batter, Adam Gilchrist has hit 100 sixes in the format.

Former West Indian captain, Chris Gayle, and South African all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, are fourth and fifth on the list with 98 and 97 sixes in 103 and 166 matches, respectively.

ALSO READ Will Pakistan Super League Expand to USA?

Ben Stokes was appointed England’s red-ball cricket captain earlier this year after Joe Root stepped down, and they have since played an aggressive brand of cricket.

Under his leadership, England has won the series against New Zealand and South Africa at home as well as the only match against India, that was part of the 2021 series.