England Embarrasses Pakistan With First Test Whitewash on Home Soil in History

The historic series between Pakistan and England concluded after the visiting side won the final Test match by eight wickets at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. With this, the visiting side clinched the series by 3-0.

It is the first time in history that Pakistan has been white-washed in the Test series at home. It is also the first time England has won the Test series against Pakistan on their soil in the last 22 years.

It is also the first time in history that Pakistan has lost four consecutive Test matches at home. Previously, Pakistan had lost three consecutive Test matches over six decades ago.

The defeat in the series has also ended the Babar Azam-led side’s campaign for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final, which is scheduled to take place at Lord’s in the year, 2023.

Pakistan has struggled in red-ball cricket, failing to win a Test series this year. They lost to Australia by 0-1 at home earlier this year and then ended two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in draw.

Talking about the third game, Pakistan was bowled out at 304 runs in the first innings with only the captain managing to score a half-century. In response, England lost early wickets but with the help of the tailenders, they took 50 runs lead.

The home side choked in the second innings and was bundled out at 215 runs, thanks to the debutant leg-spinner, Rehan Ahmad, who took five wickets for 48 runs.

The Ben Stokes-led side had to chase 170 runs in two days which they managed with the loss of two wickets. Ben Duckett scored a quick 75 runs at a strike rate of over 100 while Zak Crawley scored 41 off 41.