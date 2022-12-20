PSX Sheds Over 950 Points During Intraday Crash As Political Uncertainty Unnerves Investors

Bears ran riot at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as equities witnessed a panic-struck selling spree during the early hours of trade on Tuesday amid a severe economic crisis.

The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 900+ points after trading resumed on Tuesday.

The top index lost 973 points, or 2.38 percent, to plummet below 40,000 points to 39,998 at 1:42 PM.

The KSE 100 index initially opened on a negative note at 40,970 at 9:30 AM. During trading hours, investors opted to offload their positions in an environment of higher uncertainty. The index is under pressure ever since news broke of the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, as well as rising political tensions, which harmed investor confidence.

Other factors influencing the market included a worsening economic situation, pressure on the PKR, black dollar market supremacy, and a delay in the completion of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) ninth review.

This is an intraday market update