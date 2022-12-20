Teenager Suffers Heart-Attack Mid-Flight

On Tuesday, a teenager died mid-flight because of a heart attack on an airplane heading to Karachi.

The Serene Air flight from Islamabad to Karachi arrived at 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Hunain Farooq, 19, was returning from a vacation to the federal capital with his cousin Imran Soomro.

According to reports, Farooq, an inhabitant of Baldia Town Karachi, felt discomfort in his chest during the flight. As his condition deteriorated, the airline called the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and physicians from the Health Ministry at Karachi Airport to make preparations for him to receive immediate medical attention.

However, after the passenger was removed from the plane, physicians checked him and declared him dead. His death certificate was provided by doctors from the Ministry of Health.

In similar news from October, a Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a Filipino lady allegedly died following a heart attack onboard.

According to the reports, flight TK-084 which took off from Istanbul was en route to Manila, Philippines, when Elena had a heart problem and died mid-flight.