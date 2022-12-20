Pakistan to Face Record Breaking Cold Within Two Weeks

A severe cold wave is set to grip some parts of the country in the next couple of weeks, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Speaking in this regard, Chief Meteorologist at PMD Karachi, Sardar Sarfaraz, said that the severe cold wave will be witnessed in the last week of December or the first week of January.

Dry and cold weather will prevail in most parts of the country while foggy conditions will persist in some parts of the country. This winter season will witness minimum rainfall till February 2023.

He said that the minimum temperature in Karachi will be 13°C on Tuesday. It will remain between 11°C and 13°C on Wednesday and between 10°C and 12°C on Thursday.

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and was very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during the night and morning hours. Foggy conditions prevailed over a few areas of Punjab.

The minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours are the following: Skardu -9°C; Ziarat -7°C; Gupis -6°C; Gilgit, and Kalam -5°C, Astore -4°C; Hunza, Kalat, Bagrote, and Quetta -3°C.