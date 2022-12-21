ASports Shatters Multiple Viewership Records During FIFA World Cup 2022 Coverage

Leading Pakistani sports channel, ASports, garnered a record-breaking viewership during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022.

ASports, which is part of the ARY Group, provided minute-by-minute updates on the grand event to fans in Pakistan, which is home to a large football fan base.

128M on TV!

25M+ on live stream!

48M+ on VOD!

— Imran Ahmad Khan (@imranahmadkh) December 20, 2022

Senior Vice President ASports, Imran Ahmad Khan, revealed that the channel received over 201 million views during the month-long marquee event.

While sharing the details on Twitter, Imran wrote that 128 million fans watched the FIFA World Cup on the ASports TV channel.

Over 25 million people watched the main event through live streaming on ARY ZAP and over 48 million views of match highlights were recorded on ARY ZAP and ASports’ YouTube and Facebook pages.

More than 35 million users watched the World Cup on ARY ZAP Live and VOD including social media platforms and ARY ZAP recorded 1.6 million concurrent users.

Imran Khan further wrote “Super proud of the ASports TV team and so grateful for this opportunity to serve sports broadcast in Pakistan!”

It is worth noting the FIFA World Cup concluded last Sunday, with Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeating France in a thrilling match.

Many upsets were also witnessed during the event, including Saudi Arabia defeating Argentina in the group stages and Morocco defeating Portugal in the quarter-finals.