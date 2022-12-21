Najam Sethi Set to Replace Ramiz Raja, Controversial Shakil Sheikh Also Returns

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, received a summary to approve two new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board members.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination said in a statement that they have sent the summary to the PM which includes the name of Najam Sethi and Shakil Sheikh.

However, it has been reported that the summary will need to be approved by the federal cabinet, which usually meets every Tuesday.

“However, approval from Cabinet members could well be sought through circulation. In that case, the approval could well be sought anytime,” Ministry said.

It was reported last week that the coalition government intends to make changes to the PCB’s Governing Board, including the replacement of Ramiz Raja.

It is worth noting that news of the replacement has been in the media since Shehbaz Sharif dethroned Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence in April this year.

However, earlier this month, PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Ramiz Raja for his efforts saying, “Ramiz Raja has done a great job as PCB chairman.”

Last week, the government also decided to reinstate the Pakistan Cricket Board’s constitution from 2014 in order to reintroduce departmental cricket in the country.