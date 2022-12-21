Morocco Receives Grand Welcome at Home After FIFA World Cup Heroics [Video]

Hundreds of thousands of Moroccan fans flocked to the streets to greet the national football team after they finished fourth at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

After arriving in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, the national squad marched through the city’s major avenues in an open-top bus, welcomed by thousands of football fans.

The crowd applauded the national footballers as fireworks crackled in the sky to welcome the players who brought new life to African and Arab football.

Adam Najah, one of the fans, who traveled over 150 kilometers to witness this historic day, said he is proud of his team and believes they will win the cup next time.

In an official statement, the royal court stated that King Mohammad VI will receive the national heroes to celebrate their achievements in a grand event.

It is worth noting that the Romain Saiss-led team finished fourth in the FIFA World Cup after losing 1-2 to Croatia in the third-place game the day before the final.

Morocco made history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time after defeating Portugal, one of the tournament’s favorites in the quarter-finals.

However, the African team was defeated 0-2 by France in the semi-finals before falling to Croatia for third place on Saturday, December 16.