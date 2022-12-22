Authorities Seize 7.5 kg Heroine at Lahore Airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a man and a woman and seized 7.5 kg of heroin from a trolley bag belonging to them at Lahore Airport, on Thursday.

The detainees were Pakpattan locals who were flying to Doha via Qatar Air aircraft QR-629.

ANF agents chased down a Khyber native and retrieved 53 heroin-filled pills from his stomach in yet another search at Islamabad International Airport.

The culprit was aboard a PA-212 flight to Sharjah.

Likewise, on the FZ-372 flight from Faisalabad Airport to Bahrain, a man was stopped by ANF officials who found 1 kilogram and 830 grams of ice inside his bag. The suspect belonged Mandi Bahauddin.

Furthermore, 1,604 liters of prohibited substances were retrieved in two separate cases near Chaman Bypass.

During an operation at Quetta’s Hazar Ganji Chowk, the ANF squad discovered 50 kilograms of hashish from the bus. The seized narcotics were discreetly stashed on the bus’s roof.

Separate Anti-Narcotics Act charges were filed against the defendants.