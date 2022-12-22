Tourists Warned to be Cautious While Visiting Murree During Snowfall

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has asked tourists to exercise precaution while visiting Murree in the winter season as roads of the hill station are expected to get choked during snowfall.

The CTP has issued an advisory to tourists, directing them to ensure they don’t break the line and stay in their lane to avoid creating congestion in the scenic tourist spot.

According to the advisory, tourists are suggested to come in petrol-based cars instead of CNG-based engines as the latter have a tendency to develop problems in extremely cold weather. They are directed to enter the hill station with full fuel tanks and avoid traveling to the city after 8 PM.

They are recommended to avoid bringing infants and asthma patients to avoid creating difficulties for them. They are asked to ensure they are properly covered in warm clothes to brave the chilling cold.

A spokesperson for the CTP Rawalpindi has revealed that traffic wardens will be deployed in the city on special duty to ensure smooth traffic movement during the snowfall.

Besides, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan, recently reviewed the arrangements undertaken to facilitate the tourists during snowfall in the city.