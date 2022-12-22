Lucky Cement Adds Another Cement Production Unit

Lucky Cement Limited (PSX: LUCK) has completed the construction of its Brownfield Expansion line in Pezu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a stock filing, the company has completed the construction and installation of the Brownfield unit for manufacturing additional 3.15 million tons per annum (MTPA) of clinker. The new line is now operational and production of clinker commenced on December 22, 2022.

The total production capacity of the company (north and south plants included) now stands enhanced to 15.3 MTPA from the previous capacity of 12.15 MPTA, the filing read.

It added, “Post the successful completion of the aforesaid Brownfield Expansion, LCL holds its rank and prominence as the largest manufacturer and exporter of cement and clinker in Pakistan”.

“LCL’s overall cement manufacturing capacity, including facilities located in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo, now stands at 19.7 MTPA,” the fillings adds.

Besides the cement segment, Lucky Cement Limited’s industrial footprint includes power generation, automobiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and mobile phone assembling through its subsidiaries.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse stood at Rs. 438.99, up Rs. 8.01 or 1.86 percent on Thursday.