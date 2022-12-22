CDWP Clears 7 Development Projects Worth Rs. 115.8 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared seven development projects worth Rs. 115.80 billion during its meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PD&SI, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries.

The forum considered seven projects related to the Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The forum has approved National Programmer Post-Flood Reconstruction: Climate Resilience Enhancement Project in Balochistan and other provinces at the cost of Rs. 88,000 million, Strengthening of Labs in 5 leading Universities UET, Peshawar, Taxila, Lahore, Khuzdar, and NED, Karachi at the cost of Rs. 6,636.5 million, and the Construction of National Sports City NSC at Narowal (Revised third PC) at the cost of Rs. 5,760.6 million.

The Construction of Yarik-Tank Road, DI Khan Development Package was approved at the cost of Rs. 4,418.4 million, the Competitive Grants Program for Policy-Oriented Research at the cost of Rs. 1,756 million, Improvement/ Widening of Spera Ragha Road From Kanozai Cross to Loralai Kill Saifullah Road at the cost of Rs. 6,136.8 million and Innovation Center & Innovation Park at UET, Lahore Sub campus at the cost of Rs 2,966.4 million.