News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Sony and Honda to Unveil Their New Electric Car in 2 Weeks

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 21, 2022 | 6:25 pm

Sony recently teased in a short YouTube video that Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will unveil its progress in the joint-EV development project at CES 2023.

ALSO READ

Since their alliance in the spring of 2022, the two companies have been working on the project at an accelerated pace. The teasers only reveal small bits of the electric vehicle (EV), implying that SHM may showcase an actual car at the event. The date is set for January 4, 2023, during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

According to previous updates, Sony will concentrate on the infotainment and entertainment systems inside the car, including the ability to watch movies and play games on an integrated PlayStation 5.

Honda, on the other hand, will use its car manufacturing forte to develop the EV’s mechanicals and chassis. Honda dealers will also sell and service the upcoming EV.

ALSO READ

The first SHM EV is likely to hit the road in 2026, with Japan serving as the first market. It will be interesting to see how it competes with the likes of Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Volkswagen Audi Group, etc.

 


lens

Argentine Footballer Alexis Mac Allister’s ‘X-Rated Comment’ on Girlfriend’s Post Goes Viral
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Launches Operation Against Eight Illegal Housing Societies
Read more in proproperty
close
>