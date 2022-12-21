Sony and Honda to Unveil Their New Electric Car in 2 Weeks

Sony recently teased in a short YouTube video that Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will unveil its progress in the joint-EV development project at CES 2023.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Allows 5 Minute Stopovers at Major Stations

Since their alliance in the spring of 2022, the two companies have been working on the project at an accelerated pace. The teasers only reveal small bits of the electric vehicle (EV), implying that SHM may showcase an actual car at the event. The date is set for January 4, 2023, during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/xP5zlPH_6Pc

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xP5zlPH_6Pc?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xP5zlPH_6Pc?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xP5zlPH_6Pc





According to previous updates, Sony will concentrate on the infotainment and entertainment systems inside the car, including the ability to watch movies and play games on an integrated PlayStation 5.

Honda, on the other hand, will use its car manufacturing forte to develop the EV’s mechanicals and chassis. Honda dealers will also sell and service the upcoming EV.

ALSO READ Authorities Seize 90,000 Liters of Illegal Fuel Smuggled From Iran

The first SHM EV is likely to hit the road in 2026, with Japan serving as the first market. It will be interesting to see how it competes with the likes of Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Volkswagen Audi Group, etc.