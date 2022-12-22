Mir Hamza Shares Quranic Verse After Being Ignored Again for New Zealand Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-Test match series against New Zealand at home.

The national selection committee has once again ignored the left-arm fast bowler, Mir Hamza, for selection, sharing plenty of debate in the cricket fraternity.

Following the announcement of the squad, the Karachi-born pacer posted a screenshot of a verse from the holy Quran on Twitter.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja’s Reign as PCB Chairman is Officially Over

The 30-year-old cricketer posted a verse from Surah Ash-Shuraa that promotes the importance of patience and forgiveness for all human beings.

“And whoever is patient and forgives, indeed, that is of the matters [worthy] of resolve,” verse 43.

In the absence of the team’s key pacers, the left-arm pacer, who represents Sindh in the domestic circuit, was expected to make his way to the squad.

ALSO READ Haris Joins Butt and Afridi on List of Fastest Fifties in Domestic Cricket [Video]

Because Shaheen Shah and Haris Rauf, are out of the national squad due to injuries sustained in the T20 World Cup 2022 final and the England series, Hamza definitely deserved a chance.

Furthermore, the management has returned to Hasan Ali and has also included Naseem Shah, who has recovered from an injury sustained in the first Test.

Pakistan recently lost a three-match Test series to England at home, almost ending its chances for the ICC Test Championship 2021-23 final.