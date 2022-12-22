KP Cancels Winter Vacations in Schools

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided against giving winter vacations in educational institutes in the province on account of insufficient time to cover the entire syllabus.

According to the official notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED), the working days to complete the course work for the academic session 2022-23 in the schools in KP are not sufficient in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, barring any unusual change in the weather conditions, there will no winter vacations in public and private schools in the summer zone of the province.

Moreover, winter vacations in the public and private schools in the winter zone have been decreased and the schools will remain closed from 1 January to 15 January. Winter zone schools will reopen on 16 January.

Here is the notification:

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the students and to overcome the huge gap of working days in schools, the notification concluded.

On the other hand, students and parents have termed the decision as a strange one because the mercury regularly drops near and below the freezing point in summer and winter zones respectively.