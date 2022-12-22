vivo is Acing the Game of Camera Innovation with Each Passing Year

Our dependence on smartphones has increased by leaps and bounds in the past few years. It won’t be wrong to say that smartphones’ importance in our lives is even more than our best friends sometimes.

It helps us every now and then, from entertainment to grocery to social media to gaming to collecting memories and whatnot. We all look to create good memories in our lives, and if we have our smartphones become our most effective partner in keeping memories alive, what more can one ask from this best friend?

Global smartphone brand, vivo, has earned a special place in consumers’ hearts through its amazing features, scintillating design, and powerful performance. The smartphone industry has been particularly praising vivo’s camera system among other features.

It has gained popularity among consumers as they are not just handy in clicking the best images but also capable of creating shots that give them an edge over their competitors. Here’s a quick look at its most mentioned features that makes vivo’s camera the talk of the town.

Transforming Images with vivo V1+ Chip

The vivo V1+ chip is designed to push the limits of smartphone imaging, screen, and game graphics. It improves night video denoising and brightness, producing high-quality films even in low-light conditions.

This V1+ chip is a result of 30 months of hard work of vivo’s R&D team and imaging lab professionals. It is capable of channeling emotional resonance through visual expression. By combining built-in AI with advancements in speed and battery efficiency, it pushes the limits of smartphone imaging and enables users to capture their “Perfect Shot” easily.

ZEISS Professional Video and Imaging

vivo X80 is a marvel in videography as it provides excellent color rendering and extraordinary contrast even in a low light setting through ZEISS Professional Video — enabling users to capture the shot in its purest form.

Furthermore, the AI Video Enhancement identifies scene changes automatically and provides smooth transitions. vivo and ZEISS share a professional understanding of the importance of optical systems and the impact of their performance on the smartphone camera experience and provided professional Imaging solutions in the latest vivo X80.

Additionally, it includes unique capabilities like Log Video and Immersive Monitoring, that enables consumers to film like a pro and create cinematic showpieces.

The dedicated 12MP professional portrait lens, new intelligent bokeh algorithm, the legendary ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh, ZEISS Style Portrait, and many more features.

The vivo X80 camera features an exclusive ZEISS T* Coating which improves image quality by boosting visible light transmission rates and accurately restoring colors. This technology reduces reflectivity even more — eliminating stray lights and ghosting. Earning this level of certification ensures a superior image in low-light situations.

Stunning Portrait Selfies

vivo’s V23 5G features a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front that delivers an unrivaled selfie experience and empowers one with style and functionality. The all-new 50MP AF Portrait Selfie is customized with a unique JNV sensor and Eye Autofocus those accounts for ultra-clear portraits.

With the help of Dual-Tone Spotlight and AI Extreme Night Portrait setting on the front camera, the V23 5G lets one capture superior night portraits in low-light situations.

Additionally, V23 has Bokeh Flare Portrait which illuminates the night photography experience by using the dual camera system and AI algorithm to process the point light sources in the background and turn it into dreamlike flare bokeh and provide stunning images.

Extraordinary Super Night Portrait

Thanks to vivo’s Super Night Portrait technology, users can capture clear photographs even in low light, with a bokeh that blends in seamlessly with the background. The AI Skin Retouching Algorithm and AI HD Algorithm deliver a spectacular studio-quality edge while maintaining the natural look and depth of the complexion.

Users can now take elegant depth selfies even in the dark, capture photos with their loved ones in the magical moonlight, and record vlogs of their delightful evening walk.

Proficient Night Sports Mode

Eventually, it’s all about focus when it comes to photography. Otherwise, the image will look amateurish. Missing even the tiniest amount of focus may easily convert a wonderful photo into a terrible one.

It gets even more challenging when the subject is constantly moving. Here, vivo offers AI Autofocus and Eye Autofocus, which locks the target and monitors the moment to ensure perfectly focused images in every shot.

In addition to this, vivo’s Night Sports Mode provides improved tracking and focus-locking capabilities — enabling you to capture your memorable moments in the most beautiful way.

All these features show how vivo is changing the overall ballgame for smartphone cameras through its brilliant innovations and we cannot wait to see what will vivo bring in the coming year.