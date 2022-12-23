Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi Kicked Out of Big Bash League Due to Misconduct

Sydney Thunder has terminated the Big Bash League (BBL) contract of Afghanistan pacer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, after receiving a complaint about his behavior.

According to media reports, Sydney Thunder made the decision immediately following an investigation by Cricket Australia (CA) into a disciplinary complaint.

The BBL franchise received a complaint about an incident that occurred last Thursday and referred it to CA’s integrity unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation and ruling by Cricket Australia’s conduct commissioner, the club decided to terminate Farooqi’s contract.

Cricket Australia, on the other hand, has stated in an official statement that the details of this matter are confidential and that no further comment will be made.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the cricket authority and franchise have not involved police in the incident.

“The behavior displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sits outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated,” Cricket NSW CEO, Lee Germon, said.

Lee Germon also expressed disappointment over the incident and stated that they will provide the necessary support to those affected.

It is worth noting that the club had signed Farooqi as a replacement for David Willey back and has played four games so far in the tournament.

The 22-year-old pacer had a strong debut for the club, taking two wickets against Melbourne Stars and three against Adelaide Strikers.