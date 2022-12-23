Lahore Qalandars Reveal Real Story Behind Controversial #sochnabhimanahai Trend

The owner of Lahore Qalandars, Sameen Rana, has spoken up on the recent trend, #sochnabhimanahai, which has created hype on social media.

Sameen Rana posted a short video clip on his Twitter account that described the true story behind the trend that has drawn the attention of people.

The owner of Qalandars wrote, “For all those asking about #sochnabhimanahai here is the background. Thank you all for promoting our hashtag.”

In the video, a Karachi resident can be heard saying that it is extremely unfair that Shaheen Shah and Haris Rauf play for the same Lahore Qalandars team.

The youngster also requested that one of the two-star pacers join the Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL 8 season, as Babar has also left the franchise.

Here’s the video:

For all those asking about #soochnabhimanahai here is the background . Thank you all for promoting our hashtag .👏🙏 #mainhoonqalandar #dilse @lahoreqalandars pic.twitter.com/v9FN8AUjQj — Sameen Rana (@sameenrana) December 22, 2022

Following Pakistan’s humiliating defeat in the home Test series against England, several cricketers used the trend in their posts, sparking outrage on social media.

Shakil Sheikh, a member of the new Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee also noticed this trend on social media and stepped in with a gaffe of his own.

“Whosoever is sponsoring this #sochnabemanahai campaign is hereby advised to stop, otherwise we will #Socho!” Shakil Sheikh wrote on Twitter.