Najam Sethi Fires All National Selectors on First Day of Job

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, made major decisions on his first day in office.

As per the details, Najam Sethi has dismissed all the committees formed in the tenure of the former PCB chief, Ramiz Raja.

The dismissed committees included the National Selection Committee, Women Selection Committee, and Junior Selection Committee.

All the selectors, including Chief Selector, Muhammad Wasim, and Women Chief Selector, Asmavia Iqbal, were removed from their posts.

The official said that all of the selectors were told via email to resign. It will form interim committees in a meeting at National High-Performance Center today.

It was reported that the interim national selection committee will also announce the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

PM Shehbaz, earlier this week, appointed a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi to oversee the affairs of the PCB until the next elections.

The Sethi-headed committee includes former captains Shahid Afridi, Sana Mir, Haroon Rashid, Shakil Sheikh, Tanvir Ahmed, and many more.

Earlier, it was also decided to abolish the 2018 PCB constitution, which has dysfunctional departmental cricket and restore the 2014 constitution.

It should be noted that Sethi was replaced by Ehsan Mani when former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, took office back in 2018.