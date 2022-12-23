Bilawal Bhutto Gets Trolled For Becoming a TikToker

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 23, 2022 | 3:42 pm

Pakistan’s incumbent Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has created a TikTok account for himself, where he plans to upload and share short videos. However, it remains unknown what kind of content he will share there.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared a photo and encouraged his followers to check out his TikTok channel, which can be found under the handle @bbzppp.

As expected, Foreign Minister was trolled by the social media community, as his post garnered hundreds of hilarious responses, as shown below:

One of the trolls, Palwasha Abbassi, questioned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rationale for using the announcement image as his profile photo.

Other Twitterattis named Hamza Sarfraz and Hamna Rajaa said that Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has found the right platform for himself and asked him to amuse the audience effectively.

Trolling was not the only thing that happened to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a netizen, Aqeel-uz-Zaman, advised the Foreign Minister to focus on his job and told him that the world does not need another social media celebrity.

It is worth mentioning here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been targeted by trolls, not because of his position as Foreign Minister, but rather because TikTokers in general, and Pakistani TikTokers in particular, are often the victims of ridicule online. It is due to the fact that the platform contains lots of inappropriate content.

