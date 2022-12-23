Finance Ministry Finalizes Names for Chairman and Directors of NBP’s Board

The Ministry of Finance has finalized four names for the chairman as well as the directors of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Board.

Sources said that the ministry has finalized former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra as chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD), while Nasim Ahmed, Agha Ahmed Shah, and Ali Syed have been picked as the directors on the board.

Sources further said that the Ministry will take the approval of these names from the federal cabinet by circulating a summary. Presently Farid Malik, Asif Jooma, Ahsan Ali Chughtai are directors and Syed Mohammad Ali Zamin is Secretary Board of Directors.

It is pertinent to note that the government did not appoint a new permanent NBP president since the tenure of former President Arif Usmani ended back in May this year. Rehmat Ali Hasni is seeing the day-to-day affairs of the bank as acting president of the bank.

A few days ago, interviews were conducted for the position of NBP president but the government has not yet named a new president.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Calls for Devising Strategy to Boost IT Exports

The Finance Ministry conducted interviews of Syed Ghazanfar, Mustafa Hamdani, Tariq Javed Ghumman, Muhammad Abdullah, Imran Sarwar, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Farrukh Iqbal, Khurshid Zafar, Hassan Raza, Tahir Hassan Qureshi, Javed Kureshi, Abdul Ghani, Abdul Razaq and Naheed Sultana for the post.