‘Mother of all Leaks’ Exposes Google’s Pixel Plans Up Until 2025

In the “mother of all leaks,” Android Authority, one of the largest independent publication platforms, has exposed Google’s upcoming Pixel range, which will be launched in stages by 2025.

Here are the year-wise Pixel phones that Google will release until 2025:

2023 Lineup

According to the leaks, Google will launch the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold in either April or May of 2023. Smartphone enthusiasts are hoping that the upcoming mid-ranger Pixel 7a will address the issues affecting the Pixel 6a. They expect that it will have a 90Hz display instead of 60Hz.

In addition, Google is planning to release the Pixel 8 series by late 2023. The vanilla variant will be a bit smaller than the Pixel 7, while the Pro version will be identical to the Pixel 7 Pro in size. Apart from the Tensor G3 chipset in Pixel 8 series, it is likely that both the 7 and 8 series will offer similar features.

2024 Lineup

In 2024, Google will unleash the Pixel 8a, but, that depends on the performance and market acceptability of the Pixel 7a. The expected price of the Pixel 8a is $499, which makes it $50 more expensive than the Pixel 7a.

As the leaks suggest, the year 2024 will be the year full of Pixels, as Google is intending to unveil three models of the Pixel 9 series, which include the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and another Pro model with a 6.3-inch display but the same features as those of Pixel 9 Pro.

Regarding the specs, the Pixel 9 will most likely be smaller than the Pixel 8, while the Pixel 9 Pro will have a huge screen of 6.7 inches. All devices are expected to house the Tensor G4 SoC.

Not only these, but yet another foldable smartphone will also debut in 2024. However, nothing much has been disclosed about it yet.

2025 Lineup

If Google’s 2023 and 2024 strategy proves to be fruitful, it might introduce another flip-style phone along with the standard versions in 2025.

Via Android Authority