IT Ministry to Launch Cybercafes for Persons With Disabilities

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) in collaboration with the International Union of Telecommunication (ITU) has started work on the “Accessible Cybercafe for All” project.

According to MoITT officials, the ministry aims to support persons with disabilities through “Accessible Cybercafe for All” and introduce digital skill programs to bridge the digital divide.

ALSO READ Software Industry Demands Restoration of Tax Exemptions on IT Sector Till 2025

According to MoITT officials, the cybercafes will be established to empower persons with disabilities to fully leverage the benefits of information technology. These cafes will not only be equipped with state-of-the-art software, hardware, and other IT equipment but also have all tools for persons with disabilities. The ministry will also arrange IT training for disabled persons in collaboration with Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP).

According to MoITT officials, the project will be launched from Islamabad and will be expanded to other cities in Pakistan. Digital skills will enable persons with hearing or visual impairment to use ICT meaningfully for their education, business, and employment opportunities.

The ministry has formed a National ICT Council for persons with disabilities. This council includes representatives of other organizations including telecom operators. The council is working for the digital inclusion of persons with disabilities, providing them with training and making policies to help them in IT Sector.

ALSO READ South Korea to Provide $7 Million for Reinforcing Textile Project At NTU Faislabad

According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors study as of 2017, there are 9 million blind people who have severe to moderate visual impairment in Pakistan. This does not include the 12.64 million population that lives with Presbyopia, a condition that causes gradual loss of your eye’s ability to focus on nearby objects.

According to the World Health Organization, 5 percent of every country’s population has some sort of hearing impairment which equates to approximately 10 million people with hearing impairment in Pakistan.