Pakistan’s Car Parts Exports to US Witness Massive Increase

Pakistan’s car industry is witnessing a rise in the export of tractors and other heavy transport parts. Citing ‘stakeholders’, a report from the Express Tribune states that Joint Ventures (JV) and technical partnerships between Pakistani and US industries can boost car parts exports further.

Parts makers shipped Rs. 5,374 million worth of parts and accessories for tractors and commercial transport vehicles to the US in 2021, which was up from Rs. 3,528 million in 2019.

In 2019, motorcycle, bicycle, and wheelchair components and accessories were exported for Rs. 273 million, which rose to Rs. 323 million in 2020 and Rs. 416 million in 2021.

In 2020 and 2021, Rs. 65 million and Rs. 145 million worth of tractors were exported respectively. Furthermore, the trailers, semi-trailers, and other vehicles worth Rs. 2 million were exported in 2019, Rs. 7 million in 2020, and Rs. 52 million in 2021.

Farooq Mughal, a Georgia House member, visited a local auto parts manufacturer recently. He was part of an AMPAK-BDF delegation that met with Mehran Commercial Enterprises (MCE) to discuss increasing US-Pakistan engineering commerce. MCE exports auto parts to Chile, the Czech Republic, and the UK.

The delegation considered integrating Pakistan’s engineering industry with US auto parts subcontractors. Auto, aircraft, electric vehicles, train, energy, and electronics were considered for integration.

After the meeting, MCE director, Mashood Ali Khan, highlighted that Pakistan has about 2,000 car component manufacturers with in-house technologies for sheet metal, forgings, castings, machining, rubber, plastics, electronics, jigs, fixtures, and interior components.

Khan said that the country has achieved up to 60% localization in cars, 90% in tractors, 30% in trucks and buses, and 95% in motorbikes thanks to a strong auto components sector.

Khan said that the alliance between Pakistan and the import market vendors can strengthen the exports as well as the localization of parts.