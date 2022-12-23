Islamabad Police Issues 13,000 Challans Over Illegal HID and LED Use

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) has banned the use of high-intensity discharge (HID) and light-emitting diode (LED) in cars as they can startle the oncoming traffic. The department has issued 13,028 fine tickets to HID and LED users.

ICTP is taking severe legal action against drivers using HID and LED headlights. According to a police spokesman, the department has initiated a campaign and a crackdown operation against vehicles with HID and LED lights.

To maintain a safe road environment in the city and prevent accidents, ICTP is curbing LED use through heavy fines.

Furthermore, the department has penalized 211,279 motorcyclists for riding without helmets within the capital city this year. An ICTP public relations (PR) officer said that the department is working to improve the traffic system and take action against irresponsible driving.

On special instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ICTP has initiated a campaign to educate civilians about traffic laws.

He added that all authorities must enforce traffic laws regardless of rank. IGP also ordered the field operatives to be patient and polite while issuing fine tickets to road users.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) ICTP, Saleem Raza Shaikh, said that the department is using all resources to help the public. While talking to the media, he also requested the parents to not let their underage children ride motorcycles or drive cars.